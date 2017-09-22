FREE U.S. SHIPPING $95+

NO MORE MUSTY TOWELS

When we set out to design a more functional towel, it meant rethinking what we thought we already knew.
 

Here's what we learned:
 

1 | Premium materials make a difference.

2 | The weave needs to breathe.

3 | Thicker doesn't mean better quality.
(yes, you read that right)

LASTING SOFTNESS

Grown in America, our extra-long staple Supima® cotton is among the finest in the world. Longer fibers make for stronger towels that resist pilling or wearing thin, and only get softer with every wash.

AIRY WEAVE

Deep waffle-like pockets invite more air to flow, which enables the towel to dry quickly. If you like using dry, clean towels every day then you're going to love this.

MORE TOWEL, LESS FLUFF

Instead of obsessing over thickness, we focused on breathability and absorbency. A heavier towel sounds fancy, but the unneccessary weight affects airflow and is slower to dry. We ended up with a towel that's lusciously soft and absurdly absorbent, without the excess bulk.

Customer reviews

Even long luscious locks approve

The wife has VERY long thick hair and frankly, that was the true test of your towel. I love them. She thinks they are amazing!

Felix H.
April 12, 2018

Towel Set

I can’t imagine using any other towel! These towels dry quickly even in a humid setting, so worth it.

Tonya S.
April 16, 2018

Best towels ever

I wasn't sure how they'd be when I first felt them as light, but they are the best towels I've ever owned, and I've paid more for towels before. They dry fast, and absorb quickly as well.

Jonathan B.
April 22, 2018

The Onsen Towel

Comes in 3 colors: Cinder Grey, White, and Denim Blue.

60 day trial

Use your towels for 60 days, risk free.

Free shipping

U.S. orders $95+ | International $195+

Thoughtfully made

Certified by Oeko-tex® for peace of mind.

