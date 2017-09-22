MOTHER'S DAY SPECIAL
When we set out to design a more functional towel, it meant rethinking what we thought we already knew.
Here's what we learned:
1 | Premium materials make a difference.
2 | The weave needs to breathe.
3 | Thicker doesn't mean better quality.
(yes, you read that right)
LASTING SOFTNESS
Grown in America, our extra-long staple Supima® cotton is among the finest in the world. Longer fibers make for stronger towels that resist pilling or wearing thin, and only get softer with every wash.
AIRY WEAVE
Deep waffle-like pockets invite more air to flow, which enables the towel to dry quickly. If you like using dry, clean towels every day then you're going to love this.
MORE TOWEL, LESS FLUFF
Instead of obsessing over thickness, we focused on breathability and absorbency. A heavier towel sounds fancy, but the unneccessary weight affects airflow and is slower to dry. We ended up with a towel that's lusciously soft and absurdly absorbent, without the excess bulk.
Customer reviews
Even long luscious locks approve
The wife has VERY long thick hair and frankly, that was the true test of your towel. I love them. She thinks they are amazing!
Felix H.
April 12, 2018
Towel Set
I can’t imagine using any other towel! These towels dry quickly even in a humid setting, so worth it.
Tonya S.
April 16, 2018
Best towels ever
I wasn't sure how they'd be when I first felt them as light, but they are the best towels I've ever owned, and I've paid more for towels before. They dry fast, and absorb quickly as well.
Jonathan B.
April 22, 2018
The Onsen Towel
Comes in 3 colors: Cinder Grey, White, and Denim Blue.
60 day trial
Use your towels for 60 days, risk free.
Free shipping
U.S. orders $95+ | International $195+
Thoughtfully made
Certified by Oeko-tex® for peace of mind.